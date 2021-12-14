Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Moline, IL
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
