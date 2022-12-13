 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.

