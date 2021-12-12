Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 12, 2021 in Moline, IL
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
