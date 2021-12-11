Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 12:45 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2021 in Moline, IL
