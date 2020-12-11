Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 11, 2020 in Moline, IL

Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
