Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 10, 2021 in Moline, IL
