Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.