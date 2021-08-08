The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL
