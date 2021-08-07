The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL
