The Moline area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening in Moline: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The f…
Moline's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. There is a 43% chance of rain in the …