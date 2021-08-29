The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Moline's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
- Updated
More than 100,000 homes and businesses lost power after Henri brought powerful winds and flooding rain to New England on August 22.
This evening in Moline: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, Moline fol…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It …