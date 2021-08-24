Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 24, 2021 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 102. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
