Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.