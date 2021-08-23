The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. It …
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
This evening's outlook for Moline: Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expe…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline Sun…