The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 22, 2022 in Moline, IL
Severe weather is possible in central and eastern Iowa today. The possibility will continue for eastern Iowa Saturday. Full details on the timing and threats in our latest forecast.
As a cold front works over us, rain is still likely today. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in a couple of spots. Get all the details on today and a preview of Sunday in our updated forecast.
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Mostly sunny Thursday in the Quad Cities. A little rain could return late tonight, but the better chance for showers and storms is Friday. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
