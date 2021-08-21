The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 tho…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected …