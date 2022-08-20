Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2022 in Moline, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

