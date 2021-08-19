Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions ar…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Moline area can expect a sizzling h…