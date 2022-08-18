The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
It's looking like a very pleasant day in and around the Quad Cities! How long will it stay nice though? Find out when we could see rain again in our updated forecast.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. W…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. T…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for h…
Moline's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast…