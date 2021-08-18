The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Moline, IL
