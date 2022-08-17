The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It won't be widespread, but rain will be in the area today. Find out when showers are most likely and if they will stick around for Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Pleasant conditions expected Monday, but showers will make a comeback to the area as early as tonight. Will they stick around for Tuesday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. W…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. T…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. W…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Moline folks should be prepared for h…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.