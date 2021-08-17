 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

