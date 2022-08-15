Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Moline, IL
