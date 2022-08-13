Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.