Temperatures will be warm Friday in Moline. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Moline, IL
