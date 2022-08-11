 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL

The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

