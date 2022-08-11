The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry across the state today, but rain is coming back for Saturday and Sunday with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding. A complete breakdown of the timing and threats for all of Iowa here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees today. Don'…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Expect clear …
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but…
The Moline area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. T…
Moline's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Pretty pleasant conditions today, but the heat and humidity are going up for Friday. Track the temperatures and find out when rain will return to Iowa in our updated forecast.