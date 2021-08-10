 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Moline, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

