The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Moline, IL
