Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Moline area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it…
The Moline area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees t…
Moline folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Moline. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it wi…