Moline folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.