Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Moline, IL
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Unseasonably cold today and windy conditions will make it feel even worse. Rain and snow are likely as well. See when our best chance of precipitation is and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Variation in temperatures today as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chance and very windy for all though. More of the same tomorrow with snow mixing in. Here's everything you need to know.
It will be another day with colder than normal temperatures and windy conditions across Iowa. See when all the showers will exit and when we'll warm up in our complete weekend forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
