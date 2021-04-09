Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Moline, IL
