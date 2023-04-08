Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.