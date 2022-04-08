Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.