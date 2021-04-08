Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.