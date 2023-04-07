Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Moline, IL
