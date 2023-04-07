Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 3:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.