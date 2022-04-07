The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Moline Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Moline, IL
