Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.