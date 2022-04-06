 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News