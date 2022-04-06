Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
One round of showers and storms will work over the state today and tonight, but another will push in for Wednesday as well. See when rain is most likely in our area in our latest forecast.
Warmer and dry for much of Friday, but rain will begin to push into the western part of Iowa in the late afternoon. See when rain and possibly snow are most likely this weekend in our latest forecast.
Snow showers for the Quad Cities this morning, but dry across the rest of the state. The dry period won't last long though. See when rain will return in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry across Iowa Monday, but a cold front will bring rain back to the state Tuesday and Tuesday night
Enjoy the break from the rain for now, because more showers are not that far away. See how temperatures will vary across Iowa and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Moline today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 d…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect peri…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will…