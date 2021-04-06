Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Mode…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at …
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Moline's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline communit…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…
For the drive home in Moline: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, th…