Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

