Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.