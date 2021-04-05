Moline will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Moline area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies tod…
Moline folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Moline residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies…
Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Moline: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at …
This evening's outlook for Moline: Clear. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Moline temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. …
Moline's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline communit…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degre…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fa…