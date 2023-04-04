The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Moline community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 83% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.