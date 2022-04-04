Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Moline, IL

Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.