 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News