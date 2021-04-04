Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Moline, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Moline area. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.