Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL

Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.

