Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Moline, IL
Rain looks likely and severe storms are possible both Friday and Saturday in Iowa. Saturday will also see a big cool down for some and strong winds for all. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Stalled front to cause wide variety in temperatures and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday across Iowa
While some are in for a warm day, others will be quite chilly in Iowa today. Small rain chances today, but they're going up for Thursday. See when rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Scattered showers and storms Thursday, severe threat returns for western Iowa Friday night
Off and on showers and storms are expected today through Friday, but the wettest period across the state is looking like Friday night. Severe storms cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Storms are starting pop up in western Iowa. While the greatest threat of severe storms is in central Iowa, it still looks like a stormy night for eastern Iowa as well. Here's the latest information.
