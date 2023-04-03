Moline temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Moline area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Moline, IL
