Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Moline, IL

It will be a warm day in Moline. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit qconline.com.