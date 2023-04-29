Moline people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Moline could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit qconline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Moline, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday, but thanks to an area of low pressure, showers are expected as well. Find out when…
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday night and some could be severe, especially in western and central Iowa. The threat will continu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Moline area. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see gen…
Today's temperature in Moline will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …