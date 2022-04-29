Folks in the Moline area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on qconline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Moline, IL
