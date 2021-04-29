Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2021 in Moline, IL

Moline will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit qconline.com for local news and weather.